Download an APK file from Google Play straight to your computer or Android device — paste a Play Store link or a package name below.
id= part of the address, for example
com.evozi.network.
Have you ever wanted to get your hands on the latest game, only to be told Google Play thinks it isn't compatible with your phone? Maybe you don't have a Snapdragon device but you're fairly sure an older one could still handle it. Or the app simply isn't available in your country.
Until now you were stuck. Our online APK Downloader lets you download an APK file from Google Play directly to your desktop and your device — useful for keeping a backup of an app you already own, installing on a device without the Play Store, or grabbing a release your region hasn't got yet.
Paste a Google Play link or a package name and we hand it to apkcube.com, which fetches the APK from Google Play and prepares a download link for you. No file is ever uploaded by a user.
A package name is the app's unique id, such as
com.evozi.network. Open the app on Google Play and it is the
id= part of the address - or just paste the whole Play Store link in the box and we will read it out for you.
Yes. It is the developer's own file, signed with their own certificate. Compare the file hash or the signing certificate if you want to confirm it.
No. Only free apps can be downloaded - paid apps are blocked to prevent piracy.
Yes. apkcube.com keeps the previous versions of each app, which is what you want when an update breaks something or the newest release needs a newer Android version.
Copy the APK to your Android device, open it with a file manager, and allow installs from that app when Android asks. From a computer you can use
adb install app.apk instead.
Yes, every request is made over an encrypted HTTPS connection.
We fetch the APK directly, with no third-party mirror and no manual user upload, so the file you get is the one the developer shipped. Secure and easy.
Browse the full catalogue, every APK version and the latest releases on apkcube.com.
Paste the Google Play link or the package name in the box above and we will fetch the APK for you.