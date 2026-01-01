APK Downloader APK Downloader

APK Downloader

Download an APK file from Google Play straight to your computer or Android device — paste a Play Store link or a package name below.

Package name or Google Play URL
🔗 Play Store

How to download an APK from Google Play

  1. Open the app on Google Play and copy its link, or copy the app's package name — the id= part of the address, for example com.evozi.network.
  2. Paste it in the box above and press Generate Download Link.
  3. We hand the package name to apkcube.com, which fetches the APK and gives you the file for your computer or Android device.

Why use an online APK downloader?

Have you ever wanted to get your hands on the latest game, only to be told Google Play thinks it isn't compatible with your phone? Maybe you don't have a Snapdragon device but you're fairly sure an older one could still handle it. Or the app simply isn't available in your country.

Until now you were stuck. Our online APK Downloader lets you download an APK file from Google Play directly to your desktop and your device — useful for keeping a backup of an app you already own, installing on a device without the Play Store, or grabbing a release your region hasn't got yet.

Online APK Downloader FAQ

How does this online APK downloader work?

Paste a Google Play link or a package name and we hand it to apkcube.com, which fetches the APK from Google Play and prepares a download link for you. No file is ever uploaded by a user.

What is a package name and where do I find it?

A package name is the app's unique id, such as com.evozi.network. Open the app on Google Play and it is the id= part of the address - or just paste the whole Play Store link in the box and we will read it out for you.

Is the APK I download the same as the one on Google Play?

Yes. It is the developer's own file, signed with their own certificate. Compare the file hash or the signing certificate if you want to confirm it.

Can I download paid apps?

No. Only free apps can be downloaded - paid apps are blocked to prevent piracy.

Can I download an older version of an app?

Yes. apkcube.com keeps the previous versions of each app, which is what you want when an update breaks something or the newest release needs a newer Android version.

How do I install an APK file?

Copy the APK to your Android device, open it with a file manager, and allow installs from that app when Android asks. From a computer you can use adb install app.apk instead.

Can I download my apps over HTTPS?

Yes, every request is made over an encrypted HTTPS connection.

Why choose us?

We fetch the APK directly, with no third-party mirror and no manual user upload, so the file you get is the one the developer shipped. Secure and easy.

I want to know more!

Browse the full catalogue, every APK version and the latest releases on apkcube.com.

APK Downloader by Evozi

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