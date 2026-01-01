How does this online APK downloader work?

Paste a Google Play link or a package name and we hand it to apkcube.com, which fetches the APK from Google Play and prepares a download link for you. No file is ever uploaded by a user.

What is a package name and where do I find it?

A package name is the app's unique id, such as com.evozi.network . Open the app on Google Play and it is the id= part of the address - or just paste the whole Play Store link in the box and we will read it out for you.

Is the APK I download the same as the one on Google Play?

Yes. It is the developer's own file, signed with their own certificate. Compare the file hash or the signing certificate if you want to confirm it.

Can I download paid apps?

No. Only free apps can be downloaded - paid apps are blocked to prevent piracy.

Can I download an older version of an app?

Yes. apkcube.com keeps the previous versions of each app, which is what you want when an update breaks something or the newest release needs a newer Android version.